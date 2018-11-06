Drilling at the Surluga Deposit shows high-grade Mineralization

Drilling at the Surluga Deposit continues to confirm the existence of wide zones of high-grade mineralization for Red Pine Exploration. High-grade results including: 5.28 g/t gold over 14.6 metres in SD-17-173, and 3.5 g/t gold over 32.8 metres in SD-18-228, further support the potential for a higher-grade underground resources accessible using the existing underground workings of the Surluga Mine.

Quentin Yarie, President and Chief Executive Officer of Red Pine stated, “Infill drilling of the Surluga Deposit is enabling us to constrain the geometry and main direction of gold mineralization. By integrating these controls in our geological model, we are able to identify gaps in the historic drilling patterns where we believe additional zones of high-grade mineralization will be discovered. Following our ongoing success, we are mobilizing a second drill to test priority targets that are located within reach of the existing underground development of the Surluga Deposit.”

Table 1. Highlights of the 2018 drilling results in the Jubilee Shear Zone

Hole X Y Z Az Dip From (m) To (m) Length (m) Calculated true width (m) Gold (g/t) Gold Zone SD-18-229 668492 5316349 378.8 315 62 258.8 284.0 25.2 24.4 3.53 Jubilee Shear Zone Including 262.6 276.4 13.8 13.4 5.13 Including 269.6 275.4 5.8 5.6 7.34 SD-18-233 668492 5316349 378.8 341 58 296.8 315.8 19 16.9 2.53 Jubilee Shear Zone Including 311.5 315.0 3.5 3.1 12.36



Red Pine’s on-going 2018 diamond drill program is drilling strategic areas in the down-plunge extension of the Surluga Deposit, not covered by historic holes and where recent geological modelling suggests that high-grade mineralization remains to be discovered.

With the recent successes Red Pine is now mobilizing a second drill to test additional targets with high potential to add high-grade mineralization. This drill program aims to extend the footprint of the higher grade core of the resource within reach of the existing underground infrastructure.