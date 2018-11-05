Monday Morning News – November 5

Weather

Today – Periods of rain. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 6.

Tonight – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain or drizzle. Fog patches developing late this evening. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low plus 2.

News Tidbits –

The Sault Ste. Marie Sex Workers’ Rights organization is hosting a public vigil for the four lives lost in four days last week to opioid use. The event will take place today, November 5th from 10am to 11am at the Sault Ste. Marie Courthouse.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. has announced this morning that it is closing 31 stores across Canada, including the two stores in Sault Ste. Marie: Lowes on Great Northern Road and Rona on Black Road by February. In total nine stores are expected to close in Ontario.