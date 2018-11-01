Rotary Needs Your Help – Rotary Christmas Nut Sale Sunday, November 4th

Once again this year, Rotarians, Friends of Rotary and Students or Organizations that benefit from our efforts will be coming to your door on Sunday, November 4th. Given the shrinking number of Rotarians in our Club, any willing community members wanting to help sell Christmas Nuts would be greatly appreciated. Contact Gilles Begin (Committee Chair), 705 856 4353 to volunteer, great for students wanting Community Service Hours.

Planter’s Cashews, Mixed Nuts and Peanuts will be sold door-to-door as a means of supporting all the great Community Projects. Again this year, we do also have 2-can and 3-can Christmas Assortment packages ready for giving to that special someone, already gift-wrapped.

Prices have been kept similar to past years. All funds raised stay in our Community!

The Rotary Club of Wawa looks forward to our Community’s continued support of all our volunteer efforts.