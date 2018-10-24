Wednesday Morning News – October 24

Oct 24, 2018 @ 07:48

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill near minus 8.

Marine Weather – Strong wind warning in effect.

Wind north 10 knots becoming light early this morning then becoming southwest 10 early this evening. Wind increasing to southwest 15 near midnight then diminishing to light Thursday morning. Wind increasing to northeast 20 Thursday evening. Waves one half metre or less building to one overnight then subsiding to one half metre or less near noon Thursday. Showers ending early this morning. Showers beginning Thursday afternoon.

News Tidbits – Premier Doug Ford will be in White River today for the Grand Opening Ceremonies at Harte Gold.