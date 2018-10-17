Lake Effect Snow between Montreal River & St. Joseph Island

10:36 AM EDT Wednesday 17 October 2018

Special weather statement in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Lake effect snow today.

Cold northwesterly winds blowing across the relatively warm waters of Lake Superior are expected to produce lake effect snow bands off Lake Superior today. Local amounts of 5 to 10 cm snow are possible in some areas.

Lake effect snow may taper off tonight after the winds shift to westerly.

Very low visibility could occur at times under the heavy snow and local blowing snow today. Motorists are advised to take extra precautions in poor weather driving conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.