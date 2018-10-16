NDP statement on Child Care Worker & Early Childhood Educator Appreciation Day

Official Opposition Leader Andrea Horwath issued the following statement for Child Care Worker and Early Childhood Educator Appreciation Day:

“On behalf of Ontario’s Official Opposition and New Democrats across Ontario, I want to extend my sincere gratitude to the thousands of child care workers and early childhood educators who have devoted their careers to enriching the lives of the next generation, and protecting our children.

By informing, inspiring, protecting and caring for our province’s little ones, child care workers and early childhood educators play a critical role for families today, and in shaping Ontario’s future. But despite the important role they play, many child care workers and early childhood educators face daily challenges at work, including low wages, poor working conditions, and supports, a lack of job security and a lack of workplace benefits.

It doesn’t have to be this way. We can do more, as a province, to help workers build a great life, as they help Ontario families to do the same. Together, we can build a province where every family has access to the world-class child care and early childhood education they deserve, where child care is affordable and accessible to all, and where educators and child care workers have the supports, resources, and appreciation they deserve for doing the job they love.”