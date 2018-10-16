Harte Gold Pours First Gold!

Harte Gold has poured it’s first gold at the Sugar Zone Mine.

Stephen G. Roman, President and CEO, commented “With this achievement, we have advanced from permitting the Project to gold production in under four weeks, a significant accomplishment. Plant startup continues to run smoothly with no material issues reported.”

The mill has been stabilized and gold is being recovered on site by gravity processing. A flotation concentrate is being produced that will be transported off-site for processing.

The company has restarted ore production from underground, which will add to the surface stockpile. Underground development continues, advancing on average 8.2 metres per day, exceeding budgeted development. Five levels have been opened at the Sugar Zone south ramp, representing approximately six months of ore, which are now ready for long hole mining.