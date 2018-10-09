Rain to the southeast – Snow to the northwest

This week is not looking good for weather unless you enjoy rain and snow. Enviornment Canada is warning of rain, possibly heavy a times in a swath stretching from Pukaskwa National Park to St. Joseph Island, “A strong moisture laden low pressure system from the Southern Plains States will bring significant rainfall to the region today and Wednesday as it heads towards Lake Superior. The rain, at times heavy, will generally give total rainfall amounts between 50 and 70 mm by Wednesday evening or Thursday morning. Rainfall amounts could reach 90 mm locally and under thunderstorms.”

Further west than that, Environment Canada is warning of a more rain and possibly sleet from Marathon to Fort Frances. Just north of that, Dryden – Vermilion Bay and Ignace – English River;

A low-pressure system over the American plains is expected to track northeastward across Lake Superior Wednesday night and to reach James Bay by Thursday night. “General snowfall amounts between 15 and 25 centimetres are expected, with up to 35 centimetres locally and at higher elevations. This snowstorm could have quite an impact on travel. Accumulating snow on untreated roads and low visibility in areas of heavier snow will result in hazardous winter driving conditions. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult.”

Towards the Soo, MNRF is advising that residents in the Sault Ste. Marie District should keep a close watch on water conditions, regularly check for updated weather forecasts and stay away from fast-moving rivers and streams.

The Sault Ste. Marie Region Conservation Authority has issued a watershed conditions statement to residents in regard to current watershed conditions. Rain, heavy at time will result in widespread rainfall totals of 50 to 75 mm by Wednesday evening. A few locally higher rainfall amounts of 75 to 100 mm are possible over the next three days. Thunderstorms could add local accumulation of an additional 10-25 mm of rainfall if they occur.

Currently, local rivers, creeks and streams are flowing at normal levels. Continued rainfall will cause levels and flows to rise across the watershed. There may be localized flooding in areas with poor drainage.

The flood control channels owned and maintained by the Sault Ste. Marie Region Conservation Authority are currently flowing at normal levels. The flood control channels will experience a rise in water levels. It is important to remember that the water in rivers, streams and the channels will be fast flowing. The Sault Ste. Marie Region Conservation Authority will continue to closely monitor stream flows across the watershed.

The Sault Ste. Marie Region Conservation Authority would like to extend a warning to residents and visitors to use extreme caution when close to rivers, creeks and streams. High water levels and flows can be especially dangerous and stream banks can be slippery. Please keep children and pets away from fast flowing rivers and streams.

With all the rain and possible snow, travellers should be prepared for changing road conditions, and perhaps even road closures. The mapping at https://511on.ca/?ll=47.148746,-81.605468&z=6 is quite extensive offering good information for travellers.