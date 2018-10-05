Friday Morning News – October 5

Weather – Cloudy. 60 percent chance of snow or rain changing to 30 percent chance of rain showers or drizzle this afternoon. High 6. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers or drizzle this evening and after midnight. Periods of rain beginning overnight. Fog patches developing overnight. Low plus 4.

Marine Weather – StrWaves one half metre or less building to one this evening and to one and one half metres overnight. Waves subsiding to one half to one metre Saturday morning.ong wind warning in effect.

Wind light becoming southeast 10 knots this morning then increasing to east 15 early this evening. Wind increasing to southeast 20 near midnight then diminishing to variable 10 Saturday morning. Wind increasing to north 15 Saturday afternoon.

News Tidbits – Harold Archibald was the winner of SSM’s Chase the Ace at the Esquire Club. Mr. Archibald has won – are you ready $1,323,000, the nights jackpot ($175,774.00) and the progressive jackpot ($1,147,000). The Group Health Centre Trust Fund and The Boys & Girls Club of Sault Ste. Marie will receive $1,900,000 from Catch the Ace.