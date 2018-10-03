Wednesday Morning News – October 3

Weather – Cloudy. Rain beginning early this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 14. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Rain ending overnight then partly cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and after midnight. Amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming northwest 50 gusting to 80 overnight. Temperature rising to 17 this evening then falling.

Marine Weather – Gale warning in effect.

Wind south 10 knots increasing to south 15 early this morning and to south 25 near noon. Wind increasing to northwest 45 near midnight then diminishing to northwest 35 Thursday morning. Wind diminishing to northwest 30 near noon Thursday and to northwest 20 Thursday afternoon. Wind diminishing to northwest 15 Thursday evening. Waves one metre building to 2 this afternoon and to 3 to 4 overnight. Waves subsiding to 2 Thursday morning and to one Thursday evening. Rain and fog patches beginning early this morning and ending overnight with a risk of thunderstorms.

News Tidbits – Calgary received some 40 centimetres of snow yesterday. Wawa is expecting total rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are expected with the heaviest rain falling this evening. Thunderstorms are also possible this afternoon and this evening which could contribute to total rainfall amounts in excess of 50 mm.