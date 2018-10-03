The Community Living Algoma Board of Directors Fall Social

The Community Living Algoma Board of Directors invites residents in the Wawa community to attend a “Fall Social” October 4th, 2018 from 2 p.m.-3:15 p.m. at its office, located at 26 St. Marie St.

Community Living Algoma is a non-profit organization that supports individuals with intellectual disabilities across the District. The agency is committed to the advancement of a community in which all people are recognized as full citizens, achieve personal dignity, enjoy the benefits and responsibilities of independence, and are supported to reach their full potential.

The event is open to the public, and refreshments and light snacks will be provided.