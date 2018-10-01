Elliot Lake Male charged with Impaired after collision in parking lot

On September 29, 2018 at 6:35 a.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) members responded to a motor vehicle collision at an apartment building parking lot on Mississauga Avenue in the City of Elliot Lake, Ontario.

The complainant reported seeing a male driver hit a parked truck in the parking lot. When police arrived on scene, the male driver was spoken to. A strong odour of alcoholic beverage was detected emanating from his breath and an open can of beer was outside his door. The male was not injured and was subsequently arrested, his driver’s license suspended, and vehicle was towed and impounded.

Morgan DAVIS, 21 years of age, from Elliot Lake, Ontario was charged with:

Driving While Ability Impaired – motor vehicle (Alcohol), contrary to section 253(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Driving with More than 80 mgs. of Alcohol in Blood, contrary to section 253(1)(b) of the CC.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake, Ontario on October 16, 2018.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.