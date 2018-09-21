Damaging Winds Expected by Afternoon – LSPP to St. Joseph Island UPDATE

Sep 21, 2018 @ 11:06

10:19 AM EDT Friday 21 September 2018

Special weather statement in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Strong wind gusts are expected late this morning into early afternoon.

Strong southwesterly winds with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h are forecast to develop late this morning and continue into early afternoon.

Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.

5:18 AM EDT Friday 21 September 2018

Special weather statement in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Damaging wind gusts are expected this afternoon.

Strong southwesterly winds with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h are forecast to develop this afternoon and become west to the northwest with gusts near 70 km/h this evening. The strongest wind gusts are expected from this afternoon into early this evening. These strong winds are the result of a cold front that will move through the area late in the afternoon or early in the evening.

Wind warnings may be required.

Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.