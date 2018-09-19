Dubreuilville to host Inaugural Masters Strongman Challenge Dubreuilville Championship in 2019

The Masters Strongman Challenge Dubreuilville Championship Committee announced today that they will host the first Masters Strongman Championship September 13 & 14, 2019. 12 athletes from Canada and around the world will compete in 8 events over two days.

The committee is working on finalizing the details of other activities that will be organized during this two day festival, in order to bring a great diverse and memorable experience for the public that will attend.

More information will be made available in the first quarter of 2019. Stay tuned!

To learn more about 2019 Masters Strongman Challenge Dubreuilville Championship, please contact:

Réjean Raymond, Leisure and Cultural Services Director

23 rue des Pins, Dubreuilville ON P0S 1B0

Tel.: (705) 884-2340 ext.:25

Fax: (705) 884-2626

E-mail: [email protected]

Website:http://strongmanchallenge.com