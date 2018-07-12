SSM Man fined $4,125 for Various hunting & Fishing offences

A Sault Ste. Marie man has been fined $4,125 for various hunting and fishing offences.

Cameron Tucker pleaded guilty and was fined $1,000 for hunting big game without a licence, $1,000 for discharging a firearm on the travelled portion of a roadway, $2,000 for violating a court order, and $125 for fishing without a licence. Tucker received a suspended sentence for possessing illegally killed wildlife and for failing to update his Outdoors Card address. Tucker is also suspended from hunting and possessing a firearm in an area inhabited by game for seven years, and must complete the Ontario Hunter Education Program prior to obtaining another hunting licence.

Court heard that on January 15, 2018, Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry conservation officers contacted Tucker while he was angling through the ice on St. Marys River in Sault Ste. Marie. Tucker produced an expired fishing licence from his truck, where officers observed evidence of hunting.

An investigation determined that Tucker had shot a white-tailed deer in Oct. 2017 along the Ranger Lake Road in Renwick Township. He had shot the deer using a compound bow while standing on the travelled portion of the roadway. At the time of the hunt, Tucker was under a court ordered hunting licence suspension as a result of previous hunting convictions.

It was also determined that Tucker had failed to update his Outdoors Card address within 10 days of changing residences, as required under the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act.

Justice of the Peace Paula Nichols heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Sault Ste. Marie, on July 4, 2018.