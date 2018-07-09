May Contain Nuts – Staying Hydrated

The sun is finally shining and you may want to run outside and soak up every well-deserved minute of it, especially after this past winter. You may want to sign your kid up for every summer sport to get them out of the house-and your hair, no judgement! With summer finally among us (is it safe to say that yet?), it becomes extremely important to stay hydrated.

Dehydration occurs when our body uses or loses more fluid than it takes in. So those long, painstaking hours in the garden wrestling weeds or pushing the lawn mower around your yard that never looked as big when it was covered in snow may cause us to sweat a little more.

Your little one playing soccer, which may be a-freeking-dorable to watch, can also cause them to sweat. Children, and older adults are particularly susceptible to dehydration; they usually do not feel thirst until they are already dehydrated so it is very important to encourage them to take breaks and drink plenty of fluids.

Your little one may develop a dry mouth, produce no tears when crying, have no wet diaper for 3 hours, have sunken eyes or cheeks, or become irritable when they are dehydrated. Ensure you are offering a sugar-free beverage when your little one is more active or the temperature is rising. Diarrhea can also cause dehydration in children, regardless of the season.

Adults may become very thirsty, urinate less, have very dark urine, and become fatigued, dizzy or confused when they are dehydrated. While all that grass cutting may lead you to reward yourself with a nice cold beer, ensure you are consuming plenty of water as well!

Do your neighbourly diligence and be sure to check on your elderly neighbour when the temperatures climb to ensure they have plenty of fluids available. Animals may also become dehydrated. Provide them with water, and a dark cool place to rest.

Peach Strawberry Yogurt Popsicles

3 cups strawberries, pureed to 1 1/2 cup

3 cups peaches, peeled and sliced, pureed to 1 1/2 cup

2 tablespoons honey, divided

2/3 cup vanilla greek yogurt

In a blender, puree strawberries, peaches honey and yogurt. Pour in a popsicle mold. Freeze at least 6 hours or overnight.

Optional: Layer fruit puree and yogurt in mold. Drag a spoon through the layers to create a swirl pattern

Source – Jenelle McAuley, RD