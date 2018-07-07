Breaking News

Small Forest Fire closes Highway 17 North of Bogle Lake

Jul 7, 2018 @ 20:37

 

You can see the water trailing from the helicopter after it dropped a load of water on the fire.

A tree on the powerline is said to have been the cause of Wawa 09. MNR Firefighters were called to the scene about 2km north along Highway 17 from Bogle Lake.

 

A helicopter was seen dumping water a number of times on the small blaze. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry Forest Fire Map page says that the fire was 0.2 hectares. The highway was backed up for at least two kilometres by 8 p.m.

 

The highway was opened to one lane about 8:30, and OPP officers are currently conducting traffic through the area.

 

If one looks closely, you can see the white smoke, and a tree on the powerline.

