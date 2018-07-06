Breaking News

No Open Air Burning within Municipality of Wawa

The Wawa Fire Department would like to advise all Wawa Residents that the Ministry of Natural Resources has put part of the north-eastern region under a RESTRICTED FIRE ZONE.

All open air burn permits that have been issued within the Municipality of Wawa will be considered revoked until such time as the ban has been lifted.  Failure to comply with these orders may result in a charge of $205.00.

Sorry for any convenience this may have caused.

For more information, contact Kevin Sabourin at (705) 856-2244 X 228

