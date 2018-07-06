MNRF establishes Restricted Fire Zones

Jul 6, 2018 @ 17:23

At 4:54 p.m. the Ministry ofNatural Resources and Forestry put a Restricted Fire Zone in effect for parts of Northeastern Ontario.

“Due to the extreme fire hazard, several recent periods of heavy lightning and the large number of wildfires burning, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has declared a Restricted Fire Zone in some areas of Northeastern Ontario as of midnight tonight – July 7 (Restricted Fire Zones 18, 19, 20 and 21) outlined in the map.

The Restricted Fire Zone is in effect until further notice.

RestrictedFire Zones help protect public safety. In a Restricted Fire Zone, outdoor fires are banned.

Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care.

For more information contact your local Fire Management Headquarters.”

They advise that detailed information can be found on the Restricted Fire Zone boundaries by visiting http://ontario.ca/forestfire