Men’s Night Golf – July 5

90 Players

1st FLIGHT: Jessy Dechamplain,Joey Dechamplain, Francis Dechamplain-6 under par 30

2nd FLIGHT: Chris Crack, Jason Rouleau, Kim Belisle- 2 under par 34

3rdFLIGHT: Dave Hall, Ron Rody, Chris Buckell- 1 under par 35

4th FLIGHT: Victor Sillanpaa, Hector Morrison, Paul Bernath- even par 36

5th FLIGHT: Derek Massey, John Nelson, Joe Crego- 2 over par 38

6th FLIGHT: Bart Wood, Pat Tait, Ron Henson- 4 over par 40

 

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 Restaurant Voucher Closest to Hole#1: Ryan Cooke

Northern Lights Ford $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole#2: Peter Russ

Wawa Motor Inn-$25. Voucher-Closest to Hole #3: Cris Rouleau

Brokerlink Insurance $20.00 Closest to Hole #4: Jessy Dechamplain (EAGLE!!)

Canadian Tire $25.Voucher Closest to Hole #5: Joey Dechamplain

Viking Restaurant Voucher Closest to Hole #6: Joey Dechamplain

Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Roland Lachapelle

Men’s Night-$10-Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Lloyd Barstead

Men’s Night $10. Cash Prize Men’s Night Longest Drive Hole#9: Mark Szekely

Subway Sandwiches $20.00 Voucher Closest to Hole#9: Mark Szekely

Winner: Driving Range Voucher: Ross Hall

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Dylan Buckell

Winner of Cash Draw for $45.00-Derek Massey

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7-($2,804.00)-NO WINNER- Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. 50% to the Winner & 50% to the Club

25 Foot Putt ($335.00)-5 PUTTERS:

Jessy Dechamplain, Shane Bukowski, Dan Guay, Stephane Cyr, Eric Mitrikas- (No Winner)

Trivia Question: Who was the first golfer since Jack Nicklaus to win 8 PGA Tour events his first 6 years on tour? Answer: (Phil Mickelson) Winner: No Winner

Happenings this week at the Michipicoten Golf Club: Woodland Masons hosting their 17th Annual Tournament today. When you call in on Monday morning’s at 8:00 a.m. for your tee time please call 705-856-7409. No Tournaments this weekend so get down and golf. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2018 season!! Without their support Men’s Night, Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.

