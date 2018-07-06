CLIFFORD, Catherine Cecilia

Passed away peacefully at Health Sciences North, Sudbury on Wednesday, July 4, 2018, at the age of 83 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert “Bob” Clifford. Loving mother of Karen (John), Robert “Bobby” (Holly), late Carmen and Pamela (Kevin). Proud gramma of Kristen (Chris), Jessie (Stephan), Robert “Bobby” (Rachael), Cassandra (Matt), Brett and great gramma of Miley, Evelyn and Anna. Catherine was predeceased by her 10 siblings and will be remembered by her many nieces and nephews.

Cathy will be remembered by her very dear friend and neighbour Anne Zamolo.

Friends may visit at the P.M. Gilmartin Funeral Home (140 Churchill Avenue, Wawa) on Sunday, July 8, 2018, from 7 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Monica’s Church on Monday, July 9, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. with Reverend Michael Asorgoe officiating.

A Visitation and Service will follow in Kirkland Lake with an interment following at the Kirkland Lake Cemetery alongside her husband.

Memorial donations made to St. Monica’s Church would be greatly appreciated by the family.

