Wednesday Morning News – June 27

Jun 27, 2018 @ 07:55

Weather – Mainly sunny. High 26 except 22 along the lakeshore. Humidex 31. UV index 8 or very high.

Marine – Wind southeast 10 knots becoming variable 10 early this morning then becoming west 10 Thursday morning. Wind increasing to southwest 15 near noon Thursday then diminishing to southwest 10 Thursday evening. Waves less than one half metre building to one half metre Thursday afternoon.

News Tidbits – It is quite the disappointment to find that the Wood Heat Pilot program has been terminated. That is quite the blow for Wawa residents (and those in Sioux Lookout), and the businesses that were supporting the program.

On June 26th, 2018, the members of Local Steelworkers Union 2251 voted to ratify the Tentative Memorandum of Agreement. The members accepted the Tentative Memorandum of Agreement by 76%. There was a 55% turnout to vote.