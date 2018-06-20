Learning Opportunities All Summer Long

Jun 20, 2018 @ 10:37

This summer, the Algoma District School Board (ADSB) will offer students of all ages a variety of program options. These opportunities were outlined by ADSB Superintendents at the final board meeting held on Tuesday, June 12th. All of these summer learning opportunities, aside from VexIQ Summer Camp, are offered at no charge.

eLearning Summer School

…will be an opportunity offered to students in Grade 9 through 12. Our ADSB eLearning tentative offerings (determined by enrollment) include Grade 10 Civics, Grade 10 Careers, Grade 12 Physics and Grade 11 and Grade 12 English. Civics & Careers are both 55 hour credit courses. All other courses are full, 110 hour courses and students interested in an e-Learning course are reminded that they will need to commit to these hours. ADSB students have access to numerous eLearning courses throughout our Northern Consortium.

eLearning Summer School begins July 3rd and runs for 4 weeks. eLearning is best for students who are self-directed, motivated and have the full month of July available to earn their credit. To register, students and their parents/guardians are encouraged to contact their secondary school’s Student Services office. Course offerings are not final and are determined by enrollment.

Summer School

…runs from July 3rd to July 30th and is based out of Superior Heights. The day runs from 8:00 am to 1:30 pm. There are a variety of courses from Learning Strategies for those entering Grade 9 in the fall to English, History, Science and Math. All course offerings are subject to sufficient enrolment. Students with summer jobs can use that job as a Co-op placement and earn 1 credit while they work. Co-op students are expected to attend all pre-placement sessions from July 3rd to July 6th. Registration for Summer School and Co-op summer placement is available at a student’s secondary school Student Services office or through the Continuing Education office on Northland Road. For more information, one can call 705-945-7185.

Summer School Refresher for Adults

Northland Adult Learning Centre in partnership with Employment Ontario is offering a number of opportunities for adult learners in July. Programs will be offered at the Adult Learning Centre located at 440 Northland Road and run in the mornings 8:00am to 1:00pm, Monday to Friday. Interested adults are encouraged to call 705-945-7109 or drop by the Adult Learning Centre before June 24th for more information or to sign up.

Dual Credits

…provide an opportunity for high school students to earn a high school and college credit. Students may also need to complete a credit recovery or wish to work on an independent study course. These are all options at summer school offered at Sault College for four weeks, Monday to Thursday, from July 3 to August 2, 2018. To register, students are encouraged to see Student Services at their high school or call (705) 759-2554 extension 2851 or 2855. There is no cost.

Summer Learning Program (for primary students)

This is the fifth year that ADSB is offering the Summer Learning Program (SLP). SLP has been designed to support primary students with literacy needs and to minimize summer learning loss for all participants. It provides interactive instruction for three weeks in the summer, from July 16th to August 3rd, 2018. Each classroom will have a lead teacher, one support staff and additional staff supporting specific areas of need.

Parent participation will be a valuable component of the program. Once a week parents will be invited into the classroom to see the program in action and to participate with their children in learning and fitness/wellness activities. Community partners have been invited to share their expertise with students at special sessions. For instance, Algoma Public Health will host a smoothie day for students and on another day share a presentation reminding students the importance of reducing screen time and increasing physical activity.

The program will be running at Northern Heights Public School (210 Grand Blvd, Sault Ste Marie). Participants are selected by Principals and invited to attend. The Council of Ontario Directors of Education (CODE) continues to coordinate and provide leadership for this program funded by the Literacy and Numeracy Secretariat, Ontario Ministry of Education.

VexIQ Summer Camp

The Algoma District School Board and White Pines Robotics are pleased to announce the 3rd annual VEX Robotics Summer Camps to be run at Pinewood Public School. These week-long camps provide a fun environment, while teaching practical, hands-on engineering and computer science skills. Students will work on critical thinking, problem solving, programming and teamwork.

The cost is $50 for a week. Camps run 5 days, Monday to Friday, from 8:30am to 4:30pm at Pinewood Public School (3924 Queen St East).

Week 1: July 9 to July 13 – Robot Skills Camp for students entering Grades 3-5

Week 2: July 16 to July 20 – Robot Skills Camp for students entering Grades 6-8

Robot Skills Camp: This camp is for participants who are new to robotics, have limited experience with VEX IQ or are not interested in the competitive portion of the program. They will build a variety of robots, learn how to program and participate in several robot challenges.

Week 3: July 23 to July 27 – Competition Camp for students entering Grades 4-8

Competition Camp: This camp will have a focus on building and programming for the VEX IQ Competition, Next Level. This camp is for those with VEX IQ experience who are looking to be part of a competitive team in the fall. Participants will work in teams to build toward a competition on the final day of camp.

For further information, contact Mark Carlucci at carlucm@adsb.ca or 705-945-7181.