Construction continues at SSM OPP Detachment

Jun 19, 2018 @ 08:07

Staff Sergeant Mike Maville, Detachment Commander for the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) advises that the construction work taking place in the public parking section of the detachment parking lot at 742 Great Northern Road has not been completed as anticipated.

Construction is scheduled to continue and is expected to conclude on June 20th at approximately 4:00 p.m.

The OPP is asking the public to refrain from attending the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment for administration purposes, including criminal record checks or general inquiries. If you require administrative assistance you are asked to call the detachment at (705) 945-6833.

For non-emergencies call 1-888-310-1122. If you have a police related EMERGENCY call 911.