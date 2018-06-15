Ever want to walk the International Bridge?

Jun 15, 2018 @ 08:04

Join us Saturday, June 23 and celebrate international family and friendship at the 32nd annual International Bridge Walk and Bicycle Parade. The Bicycle Parade will start at 8:30 a.m., followed by the Bridge Walk at 9:30 a.m. Both events depart the Norris Center in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. Please see below for important information on busing for both Canadian and American Bridge Walk participants as well as ID requirements and what you should, and should not bring.

Sault, Michigan and Sault, Ontario share a morning stroll and bicycle ride on the International Bridge as one community.

“Let the politicians figure out trade, while our two communities celebrate their relationship of over 150 years as countries and since time in memorial for our indigenous peoples. Our two communities are like family, we see no border and we need recognize that we are strongest when we come together to share and show the world our respect for each other. Beside it is a great experience and a great Family experience no one should miss,“ said Rory Ring, CEO Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce.

What you need to know

The bridge will close to vehicle traffic at 8:15 a.m. and will reopen at approximately 10:30 a.m. after walkers have been cleared by customs.

Important safety and security information

In order to participate, U.S. and Canadian Citizens and all others must comply with WHTI (Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative) regulations, and have one of the following pieces of identification with them during the walk: a valid passport, NEXUS card, enhanced driver’s license or INAC.

Participants 15 and younger MUST be accompanied by an adult, and must have a copy of their birth certificate. It is the responsibility of the participant to ensure they have the required identification.

For full guidelines on entering the United States, please visit https://travel.gc.ca/destinations/united-states. Please bring a minimum amount of carry-along items. No animals are permitted, with the sole exception of seeing-eye dogs. For safety reasons, no rollerblades, roller-skates, skateboards, etc. are permitted. The only strollers permitted are umbrella strollers.

Busing information

The pick-up location in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. is The Marconi Club (Albert Street West). Busing passengers will be dropped off at the Norris Center in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. Buses will begin transporting walkers from the Canadian side at 7 a.m. and will run until 8 a.m. only. Seating is limited and is on a first come basis. Cost: $5 per person / $15 per family. Please arrive early. Later arrivals are not guaranteed seats. Large strollers cannot be transported on buses, only umbrella strollers will be allowed.

Breakfast:

A hot breakfast will be available at the Norris Centre at a cost of $7 USD or $9 CAD.

Bicycle Parade

The Bicycle Parade is a joint event coordinated by the Sault Cycling Club and Soo Bicycle Club. Inquires, please call 906-440-5134. Bicycle Parade Begins at 8:30 a.m. SHARP, weather permitting. The parade route begins and ends at the Norris Center. Bicyclists will cross the bridge and turn around before going through Canadian Customs, returning to the Norris Center. Canadian participants are encouraged to ride or transport bikes across before 7:45 a.m. Bicyclists must be able to complete the five-mile parade route in less than one hour. No training wheels and no power-assisted bicycles can be allowed; pedal driver bicycles, adult tricycles and quad cycles are allowed. Helmets are required by law for age 17 and younger and are strongly recommended for all.

Bridge Walk

The Bridge Walk begins at 9:30 a.m. SHARP and will depart from the Norris Center in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. For safety reasons, walkers who arrive after the walk begins will not be permitted to participate. This year, the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics will lead the International Bridge Walk. Any participants wishing to run or jog with the Torch Run are welcome to join. The walk is approximately 3 miles or 4.8 km and ends at The Marconi Club in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. Buses will then transport walkers back to the U.S. continually until noon or until all walkers are returned.

For more information please visit Facebook, or here.

Share your stories on social media with #InternationalBridgeWalk2018

Thank you to community sponsors: The Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce, The Sault Area Chamber of Commerce, The International Bridge Administration, The Marconi Club, Lake Superior State University and War Memorial Hospital.