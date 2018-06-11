Monday Morning News – June 11

Weather – Sunny. High 23. UV index 9 or very high.

Marine – Wind southeast 10 knots increasing to southeast 15 this morning then diminishing to light Tuesday afternoon. Wind becoming west 15 Tuesday evening. Waves less than one half metre building to one near noon then subsiding to one half metre Tuesday evening.

News Tidbits – The Dubreuilville Magpie Rod & Gun Club held their annual Dubreuilville Magpie Walleye & Pike Derby this past weekend. 125 teams competed on a beautiful weekend. Matt Guacci and Denis Perrier won with their fish weighing in at 19.43lbs.