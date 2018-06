Jun 1, 2018 @ 08:05

At the Regular meeting of Council held on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, the Members of Municipal Council passed Resolution No. SP18016, proclaiming June 2018 as “Seniors’ Month”.

In recognition and celebration of Seniors’ Month, Council also passed Resolution No. SP18017 authorizing the waiver of the Wawa Transit System’s Fare of Fees for persons aged 60 years or older for the month of June 2018.