7:05 AM EDT Sunday 27 May 2018

Fog advisory in effect for:

Wawa – Atikokan

Very dense fog patches with near zero visibility are affecting areas near Lake Superior this morning. The fog is expected to dissipate later this morning.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.

Fog advisories are issued when near zero visibilities in fog are expected or occurring.