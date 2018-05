May 24, 2018 @ 07:32

Ladies, dust off your clubs and get ready for the 2018 Ladies Night golf season!

We are set to begin next Wednesday, May 30th at our beautiful Michipicoten Golf Club. You can book your tee time Friday morning at 8:00 a.m by calling the pro-shop at 856-7409.

We are excited about the season ahead and all the sponsors who once again are supporting us this year! See you on the course!

SOURCE – Wawa Ladies Golf