Restricted Fire Zone – Northwest Region

May 16, 2018 @ 08:05

The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has issued a Restricted Fire Zone notice for the Northwest Region of Ontario. A Restricted Fire Zone is in effect when outdoor conditions are extremely dry, and/or when the number of fires occurring has stretched firefighting resources to capacity

A Restricted Fire Zone is a temporary measure for extreme situations. As soon as outdoor conditions permit, the restrictions are lifted.

By law, you cannot have an outdoor fire in a Restricted Fire Zone. This includes all grass and debris burning and campfires, even when using an outdoor fire gate, fireplace or fire pit.

If you need heat for cooking and warmth, and you’re in a Restricted Fire Zone, you can only use certain equipment ( e.g. , portable gas or propane stove) if you follow certain rules.

There are exemptions to the ban on outdoor fires in a Restricted Fire Zone. If strict criteria are met, campfires and charcoal barbeques may be allowed in organized campgrounds or parks.

You can find a complete set of provincial rules related to outdoor fires in Restricted Fire Zones in:

Once a Restricted Fire Zone has been declared, it is illegal to set a fire for any purpose within the affected area.

Failure to comply could results in:

a fine up to $1,000

3 months in jail

financial responsibility for any costs incurred in fighting a forest fire

Closer to home (Wawa), Residents of Bruce Mines are advised that a ban on all open air burning has been imposed by Fire Chief Randy Morin, effective immediately (May 15, 2018).