May 15, 2018 @ 07:45

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon. High 13. UV index 7 or high.

News Tidbits – Don’t forget Summer hours for the MMCC begin this Friday, May 18th. Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre: 6 a.m. – 4 p.m. Pro-shop: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.