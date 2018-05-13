NOËL, Lucien J.

Décédé paisiblement avec sa famille à ses côtés le samedi 12 mai 2018 à l’âge de 90 ans. Époux bien-aimé de feue Jeannine (née Michaud) Noël et de feue Jeannine Rousseau. Père bien-aimé de Raymond Noël (Doris), feu Jean-Yves Noël, Jeannot Noël, feu Denis Noël (Carol), feue Lucienne Delguidice (Pierre), feu Jacques Noël, feue Martine Bonnieul (Jean-Guy), Lise Noël (Gordon McKnight) et Claude Noël (Angie). Il laisse aussi dans le deuil 19 petits-enfants alors que 3 l’ont précédé dans l’autre vie. Arrière-grand-père de plusieurs. Ses 14 frères et sœurs sont décédés avant lui. Se souviendront de lui ses nombreux neveux et nombreuses nièces.

Parents et amis sont invités à l’église Sainte-Cécile de Dubreuilville le mercredi 16 mai 2018 dès 13h jusqu’au moment de la messe des funérailles qui se tiendra à 14h, présidée par l’abbé Michael Asorgoe. L’incinération aura lieu au River’s Edge Cremation Centre à Sault Ste. Marie.

Des dons commémoratifs à l’intention du centre de santé Lady Dunn Health Centre de Wawa seraient grandement appréciés par la famille.

Les arrangements funéraires ont été confiés à la firme P.M. Gilmartin Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa.

Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, May 12, 2018, at the age of 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Jeannine (nee Michaud) Noel and the late Jeannine Rousseau. Loving father of Raymond Noel (Doris), late Jean-Yves Noel, Jeannot Noel, late Denis Noel (Carol), late Lucienne Delguidice (Pierre), late Jacques Noel, late Martine Bonnieul (Jean-Guy), Lise Noel (Gordon McKnight) and Claude Noel (Angie). Proud grandfather of 19 and predeceased by 3 grandchildren. Great-grandfather of many. Lucien was predeceased by all 14 of his brothers and sisters. He will be lovingly remembered by his many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to visit at Ste-Cecile Church, Dubreuilville on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, from 1:00 p.m. until time of the Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Michael Asorgoe officiating. Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the P.M. Gilmartin Funeral Home, Wawa.