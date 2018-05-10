SSM – Parkinson’s Disease Education Event

May 10, 2018 @ 09:24

Parkinson Canada is hosting a Parkinson’s Disease Education Event in Sault Ste. Marie on Tuesday, May 29th titled:

You … and your Health Care Team.

In the absence of a local Movement Disorder Clinic, this session will focus on helping people living with Parkinson’s to access all available resources in order to create their personal Health Care Team. This session will be of great interest to people living with Parkinson’, their Care Partners, friends and family members as well as to the Health Care Professionals who treat them. Guest speakers include:

Joyce Gordon – CEO, Parkinson Canada and Chair, Neurological Health Charities Canada. Joyce will provide an update on Parkinson Canada initiatives.

Dr. Joe DeSouza, PhD Neuroscience – Associate Professor, Psychology York University. Dr. DeSouza has done extensive research in the areas of the brain and cognitive processes.

Sprague Plato – Chair, Parkinson Canada Government Relations and Advocacy Committee. A person living with Parkinson’s for more than 12 years, Sprague is very active in serving people living with Parkinson’s.

This event will be held at the Delta Hotel in Sault Ste. Marie, and arrangements have been made for discounted rooms for attendees. The deadline for event registration is May 24, 2018. Please note that seating is limited. For more information, please contact estelle.joliat@parkinson.ca