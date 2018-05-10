Algoma District School Board Student Trustees for 2018 / 2019 School Year Appointed

May 10, 2018 @ 08:55

The Algoma District School Board approved the appointment of two Student Trustees for the 2018 / 2019 school year. Molly Taylor, currently a grade 11 student at Superior Heights and Sarah Fisher, currently a Grade 11 student at White Pines will begin their terms as ADSB Student Trustees on August 1, 2018.

Superintendent of Education Marcy Bell acknowledged the courage and commitment of all Student Senators who put their names forward for consideration as Student Trustee. They were required to complete an extensive application process. Speeches were then made on April 24th, followed by an election by the Student Senate to determine the Student Trustees for the 2018-2019 school year.

Molly Taylor is a French Immersion student at Superior Heights. She has been an honour roll student since Grade 8 (at Rosedale) and is a visible presence at all school events. She has been a Student Senate member for two years and a Link Crew leader. This year, Molly took the lead in Superior Heights’ recycling program. She applied for and received a $2000 SpeakUp grant to fund the purchase of reusable water bottles for the entire school population. Nature, the environment and mental health issues are important to Molly and she has taken part in many initiatives and fundraisers to support these interests. She supported the SHCVS Senate team in their OSSLT Breakfast. She helped to coordinate Pink Shirt Week and is currently helping to organize events to support and raise funds for the United Way’s “Pedal for Possibilities”.

Sarah Fisher has maintained a strong academic standing in her years at both White Pines Collegiate and White Pines Intermediate including fourteen classes with grades of 90% or higher. At her Grade 8 Graduation, Sarah received the Principal’s Award for Student Leadership and in Grade 9 she received the award for highest overall average. Sarah has been a Student Senator for two years. She is also actively involved in the Arts and Culture Program at White Pines. She has been a member of the White Pines Concert Band, has been a key performer at the school’s annual Coffee Houses, and has performed in the school’s theatre productions. For the past two years, Sarah has taken part in the Ontario Skills Competition in the Prepared Speech (Pubic Speaking) category and has placed 5th and 6th provincially.

Current Student Trustees Aja Notte and Halle Zachary will complete their terms on July 31, 2018. During their Student Trustee Report, Halle and Aja updated the Board on the upcoming end of year “gala” which will be an opportunity for Student Senators to share what they have worked on over the course of this year within their schools. District Senators will travel to Sault Ste Marie to take part in the day, which will also include a focus on physical and mental health, with a session led by ADSB’s Well-Being Lead Kyla Faganely. Melissa Kargiannakis will be a special guest speaker at the Gala. Melissa is a Korah graduate who has gone on to become CEO and found of skritswap, an application that uses artificial intelligence to swap complex words with ones that are more easily understood. The year end event will take place on May 31st at the Delta.