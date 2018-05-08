The Wawa Lions Club is holding their annual “Carns… Because We Care” campaign. Show that special someone in your life how much you care.

All proceeds from the sale of these carnations will enable the Wawa Lions to provide bursaries to this year’s graduates. A bouquet of 12 carnations delivered in time for Mother’s Day is $18.00. Please contact any of the following Lions Club members to order your dozen today.

Nancy Donald (2781),

Brenda Ouellette (943-5657),

Huguette Thomas (4454), or

Arladene Nelson (0958).

Thank you for your continued support!