Ontario Investing in World Class Mine Training Facility in Sudbury

Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development (MLITSD), David Piccini, has announced funding through efforts with the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) led by President and CEO Jeff Lang for a new state-of-the art mine training facility in Sudbury to strengthen worker safety, expand training capacity, and support the province’s leadership in critical minerals.

The 124-acre facility will offer specialty training such as confined space, live fire exercises, tower and water rescue, and other targeted programs to further mining health and safety and emergency preparedness services for not just Ontario but globally. With the global demand for critical minerals expected to double by 2030, this announcement will see Sudbury play a major role in economic development for the province as a whole.

Ontario Mine Rescue (OMR) will further solidify their leadership in state-of-the art rescue by actively utilizing the facility to strengthen their mine rescue practices. As Shawn Rideout, Chief Mine Rescue Officer for OMR states, “An initiative of this caliber strengthens our resources and expands access to equipment and training, enabling continual improvement and ensuring the evolving needs of mine rescue across the industry are fully supported.”

“This is a transformative step for mine rescue and emergency preparedness in Ontario,” said Mike Parent, President and CEO of Workplace Safety North and Ontario Mine Rescue. “A world class mine rescue training academy in Sudbury will significantly strengthen our capacity to deliver advanced, leading-edge training and ensure we are prepared for the future growth of mining in this province. It firmly positions Ontario as a global leader in mine safety and emergency response. This facility will also enable world class emergency preparedness training to be delivered here at home, reducing the need to seek specialized expertise outside Canada and further reinforcing Ontario’s reputation as a premier mining jurisdiction.”

The initiative supports Ontario’s broader strategy to strengthen supply chain resilience, drive economic growth, and advance responsible development of critical minerals, particularly in Northern Ontario. Minister Piccini welcomed the collaboration with the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board, thanking Jeff Lang for his leadership in advancing specialized training and strengthening Ontario’s occupational health and safety system.

“I want to thank Workplace Safety North and Ontario Mine Rescue for their leadership in advancing mine safety and emergency preparedness in our province,” states Mayor of Sudbury Paul Lefebvre.” This investment reinforces Greater Sudbury’s position as a global centre of excellence in mining innovation and safety. As the only facility of its kind in Canada, the new Mine Rescue Training Academy will strengthen worker safety, create new economic opportunities, and attract talent and expertise from around the world, helping ensure our community remains at the forefront of responsible mining for decades to come.”

The announcement coincides with Workplace Safety North’s 28th Annual Mining Health and Safety Conference themed Shaping Safety in the Critical Minerals Era, attended by 250 industry leaders from across the mining sector. The sold-out event provided a fitting setting to unveil an initiative of this magnitude.

Conference discussions highlighted key priorities shaping the future of mining. “For nearly three decades, this conference has built trust and credibility across the industry,” added Parent. “We are proud to leverage that foundation to support Ontario’s mining sector from a position of strength well into the future.”

Strategic Priorities for 2026 and Beyond

Advancing Mining Health, Safety, and Emergency Preparedness

This facility will further strengthen Ontario’s global leadership in mining safety by expanding training, consulting, and resources. It will also enhance collaboration with Ontario Mine Rescue and elevate specialized rescue training capabilities.

Reinforcing Leadership in Mining

The project underscores Ontario’s position as a premier mining jurisdiction, nationally and globally, recognized for excellence, innovation, and responsible practices.

Supporting Sustainable Mining Growth

By accelerating critical mineral development, this initiative will boost economic growth in Northern Ontario, strengthen supply chain resilience, and enhance Ontario’s competitiveness among G7 economies.