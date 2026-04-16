Wawa Men’s 76th Annual Curling Bonspiel

The Wawa Men’s Annual Bonspiel was held April 10 – 12, with 18 teams participating. Thanks to Club President Jim Hoffmann and Secretary-Treasurer Andy Stevens who organized the event. Thanks to all the participants, Pat Harron and her crew for a great meal, the ladies who BBQ’d the steaks, the volunteers at the Registration Desk and at the Random Prize table, the refreshment and the MHS students who served the chicken wings and chili and were the weekend ice sweepers, members of Wawa Men’s Curling, and the staff at the Community Centre.

A BIG thank you all of the teams both local and those from out of town. Many teams have participated in previous Bonspiels, and it was nice to welcome new teams. The event was the 76th Men’s Curling Bonspiel and there was a Friday Chicken Wings Night and homemade chili on Saturday afternoon.

A great weekend of curling and socializing.

A very special thank you to our many generous sponsors who support the program and allows the Club to host a top-notch event.

Winners 2026 Men’s Curling Bonspiel

Brookfield Sportsmanship Award Team Tremblay Wawa Early Bird Team Barrette SSM Door Prize Team Desrochers Wawa LastButNotLeast Team Wilderness Wawa

The 2026 Curling Season was very busy with Ladies League at 15 teams; the Mixed League had 13 teams and the Men’s League had 6 teams.

In November a Curling Clinic for students and adults Saturday. Thank you to the participants and local volunteer curlers.

Then in January a Two (2) Person Dobles Funspiel was held and in February a Triples Curling Funspiel was organized. These are one (1) day events with a social and catered meal by Pat Harron and crew.

All of the Clubs held exciting Bonspiels. Also, thank you to JJAM Radio and wawa-news.com for their coverage of curling statistics and special curling events.

There was Open Curling most Tuesday and Thursdays at 1:00 – teams are chosen from attendees. The Community Centre has also added Open Curling on Friday evenings which was popular. The bar was available to participants. The Wawa Goose Seniors’ Centre members held two “Floor Curling” events which were well attended.

See you in November. New curlers always welcome.