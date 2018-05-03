Wawa EDC Holds Open House to Launch ‘Wawa Wood Heat Rebate Program’

May 3, 2018 @ 09:31

Last week the EDC of Wawa held an Open House to launch the province’s new Wood Heat Pilot Program. The Ontario government will use proceeds from the Ontario Carbon Market to fund four new programs for communities without access to natural gas that relies on a mix of wood, propane, fuel oil and diesel-generated electricity to heat homes and other buildings.

The Indigenous-led pilot programs will operate in Wiikwemikoong and Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) territory and offer free installation of new wood and pellet heating systems. Another two municipally-led pilot programs will offer rebates for these systems to residents of Wawa and Sioux Lookout.

The Open House featured two guests, Wawa Fire Chief Kevin Sabourin and David Westaway, Wawa’s local WETT inspector. They offered information for attendees who are interested in either updating an old woodstove or switching from oil/propane to wood heat for a residential or commercial heating system.

Maury O’Neill, Wawa EDC explained that this program is available for residents of Wawa, Hawk Junction, and Michipicoten River Village (The Mission). Wawa-news has created a PDF from the EDC materials containing the three important documents to make your application successful:

Rebate Program Steps (infographic)

Wawa Wood Heat Rebate Application Reference Guide Residential, and

Residential Rebate Application Form.

If you are looking for information regarding a commercial upgrade, contact the Wawa EDC directly.

The EDC of Wawa is also offering an optional service to help a resident who is looking into this program “Pre-Installation Consultation” which is performed by a local WETT Inspector to help guide you on making a wood heat appliance decision and to provide installation guidance. Later this month the EDC of Wawa is planning a Wood Heat Trade Show that will feature local vendors and their products that would satisfy this program.

If you are interested in this program, call the Wawa EDC at 705-856-4419 to book your appointment and complete your application.