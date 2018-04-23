Ontario Liberal Party under investigation for campaigning on taxpayers’ dime

The Ontario Liberal Party is officially under investigation from Elections Ontario following allegations they’re campaigning on the taxpayers’ dime. Last week, the Ontario PC Party filed a formal complaint to Elections Ontario detailing how the Liberals have been holding campaign style announcements with government resources.

On Friday, April 20th, Elections Ontario replied to the Ontario PC Party’s complaint in a letter, saying “we will contact you if we require any further information and will advise you of the result of our investigation.”

“Kathleen Wynne and the Liberals are untrustworthy. They will do, say or promise anything to cling to power,” said Ontario PC advisor and former cabinet minister Frank Klees. “That includes abusing the taxpayer as a piggy bank for their own re-election campaign.”

Klees announced that in the last three weeks, the Wynne Liberals have held a total of 39 campaign style announcements. At an estimated cost of $7,500 each event, that brings the total amount spent campaigning on the taxpayers’ dime by the Liberals to $292,500.

“This is a government so desperate that they will stoop to never before seen lows,” added Klees. “There’s no amount of tax dollars off limits to this politically corrupt government, and they will continue to launch personal fear and smear attacks against their opponents and their opponents’ supporters.”

“It’s time for change. It’s time for a government that respects the taxpayer, and a government that looks out for the people.”

The letter from Elections Ontario reads:

I’m writing to acknowledge receipt of your letter of complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer dated April 16, 2018…

In your letter, you have expressed your concern regarding numerous events at which the Premier of Ontario and various government Minister have, in your and your client’s opinion, “conducted campaign style events…[and] used public assets and materials to advance the Liberal Party’s partisan message, and attack the Ontario PC Party and [its] Leader Doug Ford”.

Thank you for your letter and the information you have provided. We have advised the Ontario Liberal Party of the details of your complaint, in accordance with our Complaints Investigation and Enforcement Policy, which is attached for your reference.

We will contact you if we require any further information and will advise you of the result of our investigation.