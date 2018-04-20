Breaking News

Friday Morning News – April 20

Apr 20, 2018 @ 07:53

Weather – Although it is bright and sunny, be careful driving and walking. The warm weather yesterday and cold temperatures last night have glazed many surfaces.  Today we will see a high of 8C, and a low of -3 overnight.

According to Ontario511 “It’s finally Spring! West Region road condition reporting has ended for the season. Reporting will begin again in the fall.”

News Tidbits – The Doug Ford Bus will be in the Soo next week more details to follow as they are announced. Tomorrow is Earth Day and International Astronomy Day around the world.

