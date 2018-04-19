Sault College Graphic Design Graduates Present ‘Fusion73’

Apr 19, 2018 @ 09:10

It is with great excitement that we announce that on April 26th 2018, the Sault College Graphic Design program will be hosting their annual graduate exhibition. This year’s exhibition is titled “Fusion73” and will be held from 4:00pm to 8:00pm in the Common Link at Sault College.

This event is designed and hosted every year by the graduating Graphic Design students. This year’s exhibit “Fusion73” will feature the work of ten graduating students, including those from both the new accelerated two year program and the current three year program. The building blocks of great design come from creative minds and these students are excited to show visually stunning work that incorporates solutions for the ever growing digital age.

The exhibit will take a deeper look into each of the student’s personality, highlighting individual talents and design skills gained over the course of the program. Each student will have their best work on display ranging from brand development, illustration, packaging design and editorial layouts.

This is a public event and all are welcome to attend.