WOOD, Patti

Passed away suddenly at her home on Saturday, April 14, 2018, at the age of 66 years. Beloved wife of Larry for 47 years. Loving mother of Aaron (Simone Crook) and Kyle (Kimberly Melbourne). Proud grandmother of Sequoia, Solstice, River, Cohen, and Elliot. Daughter of the late Ruth and Ed Anderson. Dear sister of Kim (Denis Lambert), Karen Parrington (Paul Muccin) and Molly McLeod (Gary). Daughter-in-law of the late Jessie and Leslie Wood. Sister-in-law of Leslie Ann Parent (late Jacques), Ethel Black (Gary) and Bart Wood (late Maureen). Patti will be remembered by her many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at the First United Church on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. with Mr. Ron Henson officiating.

Cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

A private family interment of her ashes will take place in June 2018 at Woodland Cemetery.

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the P.M. Gilmartin Funeral Home, Wawa.