Apr 12, 2018 @ 08:22

Last evening (April 11, 2018) both the Ladies and Men’s Playoff Championship Games were played at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre.

The four teams were dressed in hockey jerseys in memory of the tragic accident involving the Humboldt Broncos. Living in a small northern community, we are aware of traveling to sports events.

Our hearts go out to the community of Humboldt.