Michael Harris removed from Ontario PC Caucus – Ontario PC Caucus Chair Lisa Thompson

Apr 9, 2018 @ 12:21

On the afternoon of Friday, April 6th, an allegation against the MPP from Kitchener-Conestoga was brought forward.

The evidence presented to us included a written complaint from 2013 by a former intern about how she had been passed over for employment. There was also a series of text messages from the same time period, between the young intern and the MPP.

These text messages were of a sexual nature. They included a discussion of potential part-time employment, as well as a request for her to send him photos, an invitation for her to meet with him late that evening, and reference to something that may have previously taken place in his Legislative office.

The MPP was asked about the issue, and only denied that a “formal” complaint was ever made.

We convened an urgent meeting the same day with the Provincial Nominations Committee (PNC). The PNC reviewed the evidence and unanimously decided to disqualify the MPP from being an Ontario PC candidate.

The Party President communicated in a written email to the MPP that he was disqualified from running as a PC candidate in the upcoming campaign.

As a result of this information, a decision has been made to remove Michael Harris, MPP, from the Ontario PC caucus effective immediately.