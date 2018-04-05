Wawa Ladies Curling League – Thank You!

Apr 5, 2018 @ 08:28

Thank You!

The Wawa Ladies Curling League would like to thank the following individuals and businesses/organizations who contributed to the success of our 66th Annual Ladies Curling Bonspiel which was held on March 23 – 25, 2018:

Northern Lights Ford, Trans Canada Chrysler, Mission Motors, Dawson & Keenan, Algoma Motel & Wines, Dr. Marnie Lafleur, Jean-Marc Bourque, Ashlee Pelletier—Younique Consultant, RBC, AVIVA Ins., Northbridge Ins., Jackie Mackenzie, RECTOR Machine Works, Annick Nantel—Gold Canyon Consultant, Doris Spencer, Lacroix Home Hardware, Wawa Family Health Team, Wawa Doctor’s Group, Nick and Staff, Wesdome Gold Mines, Municipality Of Wawa, Algoma Highlands, Relax Thyme Catering, Barb Leschishin, Tammy Asselin – Superior Creations, Renee Baronette—Wawa RV, Tina Smith, Paula Valois—Young Living Consultant, Maria Reid—Crafts by Reid, Krista Scott-Stella & Dot Consultant, Emma Desgagne—Dental Hygienist, Anna Klockars—Rodan & Fields Consultant, Melissa Reid—Scentsy Consultant, Tara Coles, Larissa Bussineau—B Belle, Sherry White—Pampered Chef Consultant, Shannon Reynolds, Cynthia Jozin, Charlee Simon, Karli Poitras, North of 17, Veronique Humphries—Epicure, Laura Mitchell—Blue Canoe Creations, Wawa Woman’s Curling, Diane Dechamplain—Tupperware Consultant, Wurth Canada, Spike Mills, Ron Hale, Sleep Inn SSM, Microtel SSM, Delta Inn SSM, Wawa Dental Centre, Wawa Canadian Tire, Fenlon’s Pharmacy, JJAM Agency, Wawa-News.com, Algoma News, Pam Carruthers, June Hardy, Lindy Purcell, Chadwic Home, Keely Rainville, Trista Huff, Judy Moore, Julie Haidarenko, Doris Mitchell, Debbie Veldt and the Krells

If we have missed anyone, please accept our apologies!