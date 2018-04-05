Thursday Morning News – April 5

Weather – Today will see increasing cloudiness. A few flurries beginning near noon. Local amount 2 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High minus 1. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight, a few flurries ending this evening then partly cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries before morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 13.

Roads – all highways are bare and dry

News Tidbits – The Conseil scolaire catholique du Nouvel-Ontario (CSCNO) and the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board (HSCDSB) trustees have approved the construction of a joint facility that will enhance French and English Catholic education in Espanola.

One should check their privacy settings, passwords, etc., evaluating their internet presence – More than 600,000 Canadians have had their data exposed via Facebook, and other breaches.