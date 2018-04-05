Ontario Chamber of Small Businesses Want Small Business Tax Hikes Cancelled

Apr 5, 2018 @ 21:35

The Ontario Chamber of Commerce is calling on the Wynne Liberals to cancel two massive tax hikes buried in the most recent budget on small businesses.

“Kathleen Wynne’s fairy tale budget is funded on the backs of struggling small businesses and job-creators. The Ontario PCs will ensure these tax hikes never happen,” said Ontario PC Finance Critic Vic Fedeli. “Kathleen Wynne and the Liberals think the people of Ontario can be bought with their own money.”

If passed, the 2018 Liberal budget will cost 20,000 Ontario businesses $2,400 more per year, or $100 million over the next three years. The budget also copies and pastes the Trudeau Liberal’s unpopular small business tax changes, which will increase taxes on businesses by more than $1 billion over the next three years.

“Kathleen Wynne and the Liberals are untrustworthy. They will do or say anything to cling to power. If Kathleen Wynne is willing to hike taxes on small businesses by hundreds of millions of dollars during an election year, just imagine what she will do if she’s re-elected,” concluded Fedeli.