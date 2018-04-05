Hwy 17 CLOSED (near Spragge) – Collision

Apr 5, 2018 @ 09:05

Members from the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have responded to a two-vehicle motor vehicle collision involving a school bus and a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) on Highway 17 near the village of Spragge within the Township of the North Shore.

Both vehicles were travelling eastbound on Highway 17 where the SUV rear-ended the school bus. Students on board the school bus have sustained minor injuries and the male driver of the SUV has been transported to local hospital.

Highway 17 remains closed in both directions at this time and the investigation is continuing.

OPP will advise the public as to when Highway 17 will reopen. There are no detours in the area.