MPP France Gélinas introduces two bills in memory of Peter Kormos

Mar 30, 2018 @ 12:08

On March 29, MPP France Gélinas introduced the Peter Kormos Memorial Act (Trillium Gift of Life Network Amendment) and An Act to amend the Labour Relations Act, 1995 to commemorate the fifth anniversary of Kormos’ passing.

An ardent supporter of organ donation, Kormos made many speeches and introduced numerous pieces of legislation to expand organ collection in Ontario. The Peter Kormos Memorial Act (Trillium Gift of Life Network Amendment) would amend the Trillium Gift of Life Network Act to have people opt out of organ donation rather than opt in.

If a person, or their representative, objects to any organ donation, no donation will take place.

Kormos famously stated, “To date, it was considered an exceptional act to donate an organ. I put to you that it’s time in Ontario for it to be considered an exceptional act to deny an organ where it could save a life or extend a life.”

The second piece of legislation, an Act to amend the Labour Relations Act, 1995 would prohibit the use of replacement workers during a strike or lockout, except in the case of emergencies. Kormos was known around Ontario as a champion for working class people. Replacement workers, sometimes called scab labour, undermine the collective bargaining rights of workers and lead to longer and more drawn out labour disputes. Kormos introduced the bill numerous times.

Kormos, who was the MPP for Welland, passed away at his Welland home on March 30, 2013. He was 60 years old.