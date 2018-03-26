Manitoulin-Espanola OPP Charge Man during Traffic Stop

Mar 26, 2018 @ 12:38

On Saturday, March 24, 2018, at approximately 4:37 p.m., an officer from the Manitoulin-Espanola Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 17 in Nairn-Hyman Township, Ontario.

Police observed a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop. An investigation revealed that the driver was operating the motor vehicle without insurance.

As a result, James BASS, age 30, from Copper Cliff, Ontario has been charged with:

Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance contrary to section 2(1)(a) of the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act (CAIA),

Drive Motor Vehicle, No Currently Validated Permit contrary to section 7(1)(a) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA,

Fail to Surrender Permit for Motor Vehicle contrary to section 7(5)(a) of the HTA, and

Fail to Notify Change of Address – Licence- contrary to section 33(1) of the HTA Ontario Regulation 340/94.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola, Ontario on June 7, 2018.