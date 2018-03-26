Manitoulin-Espanola OPP Charge Man during Traffic Stop

Mar 26, 2018 @ 12:38
On Saturday, March 24, 2018, at approximately 4:37 p.m., an officer from the Manitoulin-Espanola Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 17 in Nairn-Hyman Township, Ontario.
Police observed a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop. An investigation revealed that the driver was operating the motor vehicle without insurance.
As a result, James BASS, age 30, from Copper Cliff, Ontario has been charged with:
- Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance contrary to section 2(1)(a) of the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act (CAIA),
- Drive Motor Vehicle, No Currently Validated Permit contrary to section 7(1)(a) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA,
- Fail to Surrender Permit for Motor Vehicle contrary to section 7(5)(a) of the HTA, and
- Fail to Notify Change of Address – Licence- contrary to section 33(1) of the HTA Ontario Regulation 340/94.
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola, Ontario on June 7, 2018.