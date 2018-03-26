Breaking News

Manitoulin-Espanola OPP Charge Man during Traffic Stop

Post Views: 45

Mar 26, 2018 @ 12:38

On Saturday, March 24, 2018, at approximately 4:37 p.m., an officer from the Manitoulin-Espanola Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 17 in Nairn-Hyman Township, Ontario.

Police observed a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop. An investigation revealed that the driver was operating the motor vehicle without insurance.

As a result, James BASS, age 30, from Copper Cliff, Ontario has been charged with:

  • Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance contrary to section 2(1)(a) of the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act (CAIA),
  • Drive Motor Vehicle, No Currently Validated Permit contrary to section 7(1)(a) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA,
  • Fail to Surrender Permit for Motor Vehicle contrary to section 7(5)(a) of the HTA, and
  • Fail to Notify Change of Address – Licence- contrary to section 33(1) of the HTA Ontario Regulation 340/94.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola, Ontario on June 7, 2018.

About Ontario Provincial Police

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) provide policing services throughout Ontario. Our officers are responsible for policing over one million square kilometres of land and waterways. They provide frontline policing services to more than 320 Ontario municipalities and patrol over 126,000 kilometres of provincial roadways.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*